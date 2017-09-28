 »   »   » LEAKED! Amitabh Bachchan Looks Fierce In This Leaked Picture From The Sets Of Thugs Of Hindostan

Amitabh Bachchan Thugs of Hindostan LOOK LEAKED; Watch | FilmiBeat

A few days back, we got the first glimpse of Aamir Khan's rugged look from YRF's ambitious project 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. The actor's new avatar definitely left everyone even more excited about the film.

Now, here's Amitabh Bachchan's look has gone viral on the internet. This is the first time that the megastar is sharing screen space with Aamir. Read on to know more...

Big B Looks Unrecognizable Bachchan Sr. is slaying it in a thick beard and long hair and is seen carrying a sword. (Photo Credit- Raju Shelar)





Massive Sword Fighting Reportedly, Big B and Aamir will be seen indulging in some massive sword-fighting and we just can't wait to witness some high octane action sequences.





Amitabh Bachchan On Working With Aamir For The First Time The veteran actor was earlier quoted as saying, "Yes I know, there have been many attempts for us to work together but we haven't so yes I look forward to that opportunity. Aamir Khan is a great star, he's a great actor. He's been ruling the box office and the industry for many years and it'll be very fortunate for me to get an opportunity to work with him."





Fatima Sana Shaikh's Intense Training The 'Dangal' actress who is portraying the role of an 18th-century warrior had to go under hard training session to fit into the skin of her character.





Katrina Plays A Feisty Character? A Mid-day report has stated that Katrina will portray a feisty character and feature in significant action sequences and sword fights. It is said that she will have a quirky appearance with kohl-lined eyes, loose tresses and a nose-pin. Her character will have an Indo-Western touch with a wardrobe inspired by traditional Indian attires. Meanwhile, the makers are quite tight-lipped about Kat's role.







There were rumors that Thugs Of Hindostan is inspired by Pirates Of The Caribean. When quizzed about the similarities, Aamir had said, "There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is 'Pirates of Caribbean', there is 'Indiana Jones' and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."



This fantasy drama is slated to release on 8th November, 2018.