 »   »   » BREAK-UP KE BAAD! Guess Who Is Alia Bhatt Hanging Out With On The Sets Of Raazi In Kashmir

Alia Bhatt Spotted PARTYING with EX - BF Ali post Break up with Sidharth Malhotra; Watch | FilmiBeat

Alia Bhatt has lately been grabbing a lot of headlines for her split with her alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra. Buzz that the actress was miffed with Sid's growing closeness to his 'A Gentleman' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Amidst these rumors flying thick and high, Alia has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Raazi in Kashmir. Read on to know more deets...

Ready, Steady, Roll The actress has kick-started the second shooting schedule of the film in the picturesque locations of Kashmir.

She Has Got Company Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan is accompanying her on the sets. Here's a candid click.

Girls Wanna Have Fun She is seen here spending some quality time with her girlfriends.





Bestie's Birthday Amidst the busy shooting schedule, Alia even celebrated Akansha's birthday and wrote a special message for her.

Candid Click Alia is seen here enjoying the beauty of nature.

So Cute Of Them! Who cares a heartbreak when you have a bestie by your side.

Her Leaked Look Meanwhile, some photos from the sets of Raazi are already doing the rounds on the internet where Alia is seen in a deglam avatar.

First Time Co-Star The film has Alia sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time.



Raazi is based on the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka titled Calling Sehmat. Alia's character who is Kashmiri is an Indian spy while being married to a Pakistani Army official, which is played by Vicky Kaushal.



The film is slated to release on 11th May, 2018.