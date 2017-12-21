 »   »   » CONTROVERSIAL! Kangana Ranaut CLAIMS Filmfare Refused To Give Her An Award For This Shocking Reason

Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand. After her nepotism debate with Karan Johar and her infamous spat with alleged ex flame Hrithik Roshan, the actress has stirred the hornet's nest once again.

The 'Simran' girl has made some shocking allegations in her recent chat session with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in their podcast where she spoke about her experiences with various award functions, before she decided to boycott all of them in 2014. Scroll down to read more...

Kangana Was Supposed To Win An Award For Life In A Metro "I remember one incident where I was late for an award function. They told me in advance that I was receiving the award for Metro and that I had to be there on time because it was for the supporting category." She Got Stuck In Traffic "I got stuck in traffic and I didn't make it on time. I started to get calls asking me where I was and telling me it's almost time for my category to be presented. At one point the calls stopped coming." Then Came A Shocker "At one point the calls stopped coming. When I reached the venue Soha Ali Khan had received the award for Rang De Basanti because I didn't reach there on time." Kangana Was Shattered The actress said, "Imagine a young woman, that whole notion that you are somebody who is getting an award, that entire thing was shattered. It is like everyone gets a little candy to play with. I was late by some 10-15 minutes and I didn't get the award." She Didn't Even Spare The Filmfare Awards Sharing another anecdote, Kangana revealed, "I was in the United States for my screenwriting course when I got a call from Filmfare in 2014. They told me I was going to get an award for Krrish 3 and they requested me to come back for just one day so I could attend the awards." She Was Denied An Award For This SHOCKING Reason "I told them I am doing my course and going back and forth will cost me around 10 lakh. Because I would miss my classes, I told them it's not possible. They decided to give the Best Supporting Actress award to Supriya Pathak for Ram Leela instead. It is not to take their credit away, but just that you guys want anecdotes." Kangana Made Some Shocking Allegations Against The Filmfare Editor "The editor was so mad with me that I didn't show up for #Queen that he still doesn't talk to me. The next year they made sure I didn't get the Best Actress award for #TWMR and then I got the National Award. Then they got trolled." She Even Taunted Deepika "For another award function, Deepika Padukone got an award for Happy New Year. And they didn't give me an award for Queen as I didn't show up." The Editor Of Filmfare Hit Back At Kangana In A Series Of Tweets Jitesh Pillai, the editor-in-chief of Filmfare magazine lash out at Kangana in a series of tweets where he refuted Kangana's claim. Sonam Kapoor Too Supported Him The actress called Filmfare the most legitimate award. Does Kangana Misses Attending Award Functions? To this she replied, "It was very hard to make the decision not to attend awards. I am a red carpet diva and I am missing out on wearing those gowns. If there is any grudge that I have, it is missing out on the limited editions Chanel and Dior would send me."

Do you folks think Kangana is telling the truth or is she stirring up just another controversy?