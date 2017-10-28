 »   »   » Deepika Padukone On Completing 10 Years In Bollywood: 'I Feel Like A Little Child In A Candy Shop'

Deepika Padukone made a smashing entry in Bollywood with Shahrukh Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007. Since then. there has been no looking back for this talented actresses.
Ten years have passed by and Deepika has given us plenty of memorable performances and made a special place in our hearts. In an interview with a leading daily, she was asked about her 10-year Bollywood journey so far. Here's what she had to say...
Dil Toh Bachha Hai Ji
Deepika was quoted as saying, "I feel like a little child in a candy shop and that hasn't changed [in the last decade]. In fact, today, I feel alive as an actor like never before."
A Learning Experience
She further added, "In the last 10 years, I have learnt so much just by working with people that I have teamed up with. Just being on a film set, making good or bad choices, and the criticism, as well as praise that have come my way for the performances, all of that, has made me the person that I am today."
'I Feel Padmavati Is My Debut Film'
Deepika says, "Yes, I feel Padmavati is my debut film (laughs) and the fact is that's what I feel like in spirit. I don't feel the years at all. I feel like a little child, who has just started off."
'There Is Still A Lot To Do'
"I have so much more to do, give and learn as well. So, I am like, ‘I want to be on one more film set so that I can make more mistakes and correct things too. So, honestly, there is still a lot to do, " she signed off.