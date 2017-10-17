 »   »   » Deepika Padukone: I Haven't Gone To College Because I Had Become A Successful Model

While speaking at the launch of veteran actor Hema Malini's biography "Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl", Deepika Padukone said stardom and sacrifice go hand-in-hand and one needs to be dedicated to achieve their goals.

"I haven't gone to college. I just managed to finish my 11th and 12th (standards) also because by then I had become a successful model. And while I lived in Bengaluru, I still had to go to Mumbai and Delhi a lot of times for work.

"Then I tried doing my first year of degree, (but) I couldn't do that. I tried distance education, I couldn't do that as well. So, I am just 12th pass and my parents had a lot of issues with it back then," she said.

The actor said that with extreme success, she 'overnight, (I) had wings to fly' and that is when relationships go through testing times.

"Some of my personal relationships have become stronger with time but I have seen some of my friends, who have distanced themselves from me. Some of my school friends. We have become closer than before because we all make efforts to stay in touch.

"A lot of people could not handle the success that came my way and sort of disconnected. I am not upset about it, that's just the way life goes. People, who are closest to you and matter, understand," she added.