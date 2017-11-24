 »   »   » What Made Akshaye Khanna Angry? I Am A Reserved Person, What The F**K Is The Problem?

What Made Akshaye Khanna Angry? I Am A Reserved Person, What The F**K Is The Problem?


Akshay Khanna was last seen in Ittefaq and his fans loved his role as a cop in the movie. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Akshaye said that he is a reserved person and there is nothing wrong in it.

The actor also said that he does not understand why people keep asking him the same question.

I Am Not A Social Person

''I have always been like that from the beginning. I am not a social person, I like my space.''

Why People Ask Me This Question

''I don't see why this is so unusual, why people ask me this question with so much frequency. If I am a reserved person, I am reserved, person.''

WTF

''What the f**k is the problem? Why is this so unusual? It is such a normal and natural thing. is there something wrong with me? No, I am good.''

I Might Open A Twitter Account

''I might in the future. I might open a Twitter account. Although I am not comfortable doing it but I don't know but let's see.''

I Think I Should Try

''I mean it is a huge platform and I guess being someone who is in 'so-called' public profession, I think I should try. There are so many actors who are not on social media but like I say to each his own.''

When Akshaye Khanna was asked about his biography, he said, ''I don't think that will ever be made but if at all there is I would like it to be titled, 'Ittefaq', 'By Chance', 'Co-Incidence'.''

Story first published: Friday, November 24, 2017, 17:21 [IST]
