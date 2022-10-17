Ajay Devgn Reacts To Working In A Remake, Says Drishyam 2 'Is A Fresh Film'

The trailer of the most-awaited film, Drishyam 2, was released on Monday (October 17). The sequel is a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name, which starred Mohanlal and was released in 2021. Audiences are loving the trailer and are curious to know how the story will unfold. Meanwhile, going by the film's location and background, the trailer was launched in Goa and was attended by the Drishyam 2 team.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Shivaleeka Oberoi were seen talking about their characters and the film. Ajay spoke about his reunion with the actor Akshaye Khanna, who is the latest addition to the team.

Talking about working with Akshaye again, Ajay shared that it's always fun to work with the latter. Ajay said, "Casting I think Abhishek decided but it is always fun. We share a great rapport also. It is always great to work with a good actor because good actors bring out the best in you also. We needed somebody like. So yes, it's really great!."

"Akshaye and I share a great rapport. It is always great to work with good actors, because they bring out the best in you," he added. For the unversed, Ajay and Akshaye had worked earlier in the 2002 film Deewangee, which also had Urmila Mathondkar.

As Drishyam 2 is also a remake, Ajay was asked about the growing trend of remakes in Bollywood. In response, the actor said several changes have been made in the second part. He added that Akshaye Khanna's character is a fresh addition to the story, which was not there in the original one. "The film has been treated in a different manner. There are a lot of changes, you won't see Akshaye's character in the original. You will feel, this is a fresh film," Ajay stated.

"We never make a film thinking that we will make a sequel. When a film is a hit, keeps working on other platforms, and is loved by the audience, that's when we decide to make a sequel," he said.

He then added, "We have added a lot of characters and there's a lot that's new in the film, we have done all this by keeping the soul of the story intact."

An emotional Ajay Devgn also remembered Nishikant Kamat, who had directed the 2015 Drishyam. He said, "We all miss Nishi. Usne hi shuruvaat ki thi. We would have been very happy if he was with us today, but the show must go on."

On the other hand, director Abhishek Pathak, who has directed the sequel during the event, said, "We took 7 months to rewrite the film. We have made a lot of changes and retained the essence. I was quite nervous, but it was Ajay who made the whole experience comfortable for me."

Bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios, Drishyam 2's music has been composed by DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) and will hit theatres on November 18.