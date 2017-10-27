 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! Akshay Kumar & Gang To Tickle Your Funny Bone With Housefull 4 On Diwali 2019

Here's some good news for all fans of Housefull franchise. The makers have officially announced the fourth film in this comic caper franchise with Sajid Khan helming the directorial baton this time!

The official page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) made this big announcement on Twitter. Scroll down to read more details...



The Favourite Housefull Gang Is Back! The official handle of NGE tweeted, "The #Housefull gang is back! #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull4 arrives in #Diwali2019! @SimplySajidK @WardaNadiadwala #Housefull4onDiwali2019".





Theme Of Reincarnation Yes, you had that right! Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation. Sounds damn exciting naa?





The Cast If reports are to be believed then Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh would be a part of Housefull 4 along with some new additions to the cast.

Return Of Sajid Khan The film marks the return of Sajid Khan to the Housefull franchise. While the first and second part was directed by him, Housefull 3 was helmed by Sajid- Farhad.





'I Regret A Lot That I Couldn't Do Housefull 3' In one of his earlier interviews, Sajid had said, "I regret a lot that I couldn't do Housefull 3. Sajid Nadiadwala and I are back together. He is my brother and we have been friends for 17 years. I think it's ok to have a fight for two years when you have such a long relationship with someone. But the only regret is that we patched-up when he made Housefull 3 with someone else. We are working on Housefull 4 now."



Watch out this space for all the latest dope on Housefull 4!