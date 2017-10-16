 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Khan Might SLAP Kamaal R Khan For His Cheap Tactic To Insult Kangana Ranaut!

Trust Kamaal R Khan to make you cringe with his cryptic tweets! Recently, the actor indulged in a war with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.
The so called 'self-proclaimed' critic recently took to Twitter and posted a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan in an attempt to try to prove that he was in a four-year relationship with Bebo.
While, some found it quite funny, we still believe that KRK has hit a new low and Kareena won't be amused to see this 'cheap' tactic of KRK to take a dig at Kangana.
Shameful!
"I had relationship with Kareena Kapoor for 4 Years n I have only this photo to prove. #KanganaRanaut #RangoliChudail," wrote Kamaal R Khan, while sharing this picture on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Kareena Has Finished Shoot Of Veere Di Wedding
On a related note, Kareena Kapoor Khan has finished the Delhi schedule of Veere Di Wedding.
They Look So Good!
The gorgeous mommy was also seen posing for a gorgeous selfie with her co-stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
Swara Bhaskar's Post
Swara Bhaskar also shared this adorable picture and see how happy their all are looking!
Veere Di Wedding also casts Sumeet Vyas in the key role and the film is slated to release next year i.e., 2018.