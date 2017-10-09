 »   »   » STILL SO SPECIAL! Ranbir Kapoor Is Dying To Watch Padmavati After Seeing Ex Deepika Padukone In It!

STILL SO SPECIAL! Ranbir Kapoor Is Dying To Watch Padmavati After Seeing Ex Deepika Padukone In It!

Posted By:
Padmavati Trailer Out, Public Reaction

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have proved to the world that exes can be friends. Their break-up was not amicable but soon both the actors made peace with it.

Though the same cannot be said for Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif as we all know the two shared cold vibes during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos. Coming back to Ranbir and Deepika, in a recent interview the Kapoor lad revealed that he is dying to watch Deepika's Padmavati.

Ranbir Said...

Ranbir Said...

During the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Ranbir told a leading channel when asked about the competition,''You feel bad but you feel inspired as well.''

Earlier I Was Jealous

Earlier I Was Jealous

''This is my tenth year. Probably earlier on I was more competitive and jealous but then you reach a point where it's about your survival, your choices and how good you are.''

I Am Dying To Watch Padmavati

I Am Dying To Watch Padmavati

"When I see the looks of Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer from Padmavati, I'm dying to watch the film."

Meanwhile, also read what other stars tweeted after watching the trailer of the movie that released today.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar‏ @FarOutAkhtar

@shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone #SanjayLeelaBhansali EPIC..!! Congratulations & best wishes, Team #Padmavati ..

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan‏ @iHrithik

Unparalleled potential. Like never before.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt‏ @aliaa08

Blownnnnnnnn away by the #PadmavatiTrailer !!!!! Noooo words!!!!! Epic epic epic @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial !!!!!

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan @Varun_dvn

brilliant @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone and the genius #SanjayLeelaBhansali #PadmavatiTrailer

Karan Johar

Karan Johar‏ @karanjohar

@deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor seem to have given their career best performances!!!! #PadmavatiTrailer they are spectacular

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie will hit the screens on 1st Dec.

Story first published: Monday, October 9, 2017, 16:14 [IST]
