 »   »   » Tragic Throwback! Salman Khan Remembers The Time When His Career Went Downhill

Even the biggest of the biggest celebrities suffer from failure in their career at some point of their life and how they come out of it determines their ability to handle the future. Salman Khan too faced hardships and there was a time when his career dipped and film-makers were hesitant to offer him solo hero films as they thought he would not deliver at the box office.

"There was a time when my career had dipped. I was not being cast for solo hero films, I piggybacked - I jumped on to Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt's back. I did a film with Rahul Roy and lots of other people. The most sensible thing to do is to realise that meri picture chal nahi rahi hai, so I rather do a two-hero film and make it work. Once the film works, I'll start getting back films the way I used to, when my career was shining."

Salman Khan "There can't be insecurities creeping in. If you're confident about yourself and your position, you shouldn't feel like that." Salman's Tips To Youngsters "We also were young stars when we did films together. We were friends and all this never took over our friendship. The young generation needs to realise this." Team Up, Guys! "They are doing well for themselves, two guys or three guys get together for a film, and if the casting is superb, then instead of them individually doing `60-70-100 crore each, their film together will straightaway touch the `150-200 crore mark." Big Heart "I would love to work with everyone I've worked with again. Whether it's Sunny, Sanju, Ajay, Akki, Shah Rukh or Aamir I would definitely do a film with them." Writer's Choice "But my character and their characters should be superb. The point is people are not writing like before anymore." Good Old Days "Previously, the writing would give way to all of us saying yes to a film, without thinking that we won't have anything to do in a film." Big Stars "The scripts were like that. Today, the seniors are very big stars and they are heroes, so if there's nothing for them to do, to take the film to them is not right again." Right One Salman Khan really has a lot of experience and his words are so right! Long Road He's really come a long way in Bollywood, folks! Blockbuster Salman Khan is now called 'Blockbuster Khan' by the fraternities.

