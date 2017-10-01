 »   »   » So Cute! Shahid Kapoor Talks About His Special Moments With Daughter Misha

We all know that Shahid Kapoor is a doting father and loves his daughter Misha to the moon and back. The Padmavati actor was asked a question about his special moments with Misha and Shahid's answer will surely melt your heart away. He said, "The one thing that puts a smile on my face regardless of what has happened in the day is my daughter Misha. Seeing my wife Mira and daughter after I come back makes me happy."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The first look of the characters are out and the audiences are fully impressed. The film is slated to hit the theatres by the end of this year.