 »   »   » We Need More Actors Like Him! Akshay Kumar's FUNNY TAKE Over Clashing With Kangana Ranaut Is Gold!

Akshay Kumar's Funny REACTION on clash of his Gold & Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

While, Superstars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan try their level best to avert a box office clash, Akshay Kumar is setting box office goals by trusting his film content and once again, the actor has proved there's no one like him!

Going by the reports, rumours are rife Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Gold is said to be clashing with Kangana Ranaut's film, Manikarnika this Independence Day.

But, if you're thinking Akshay is panicking over the 'clash', you gotta read his reply and we bet, you will be bowled over by his humorous take!

Akshay On Clashing With Kangana Speaking about the clash, Akshay said, "Yeh clash kya hota hai? [What is this clash?]... You guys use this term as if we are fighting with each other." He Further Added.. "Our film industry releases approximately 180 films each year. We do not have as many theatres, so some films will have to release together. There is no harm in it." We Do Agree With Mr Kumar! "Also, we have only 52 weeks, so it is not possible for each film to have solo release dates. Some films will have to release on the same week," concluded Mr Kumar. What's Common Between Manikarnika & Gold? Interestingly, both films have patriotic theme, hence both of the films are aiming Independence day for its release. Independence Day Just Got Exciting However, it remains to be seen if the two films release on the same day and if they do, which film will fare better at the box-office.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of his latest release, PadMan. Apart from Gold, Akshay will soon start prepping for Kesari. The film is being produced by Karan Johar and it also casts Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

