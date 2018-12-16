 »   »   »  RIP! Akshaye Khanna's Mother Geetanjali Khanna Passes Away At The Age Of 70!

Here's some heart-breaking news pouring in! Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna's mother and late actor Vinod Khanna's ex-wife Geetanjali Khanna passed away at her Alibaug residence at the age of 70. It is reported that she was suffering from a heart ailment. Geetanjali passed away, hours after complaining of uneasiness.

An Indian express report quoted a source as saying, "The two sons along with their mother kept visiting their farmhouse in Mandwa. Geetanjali and Akshaye came (to the hospital) around 11 on Saturday morning. It was in the afternoon when she complained of uneasiness. She was taken to a local doctor, who prescribed her some medicines.

Reportedly, when Akshaye checked on her while she was asleep, her body temperature had dropped. That is when he called up Rahul and she was rushed to the civil hospital where she was declared dead.

The source further informed Indian Express, "Geetanjali went to sleep, and between 9 and 10 pm when Akshaye checked on her, he found her body temperature had dropped. Akshaye called Rahul up and both of them, then, took her to the civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead."

Geetanjali's funeral took place earlier in the day. She tied the knot with Vinod Khanna in 1971. However, the couple soon parted their ways in 1985.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Khanna family!