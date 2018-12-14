 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt’s Epic Reply To Fan When Asked If She Can Be Called ‘Alia Kapoor’!

English
    It's almost an open secret that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating. While Ranbir has confirmed that he is dating Alia, Alia has neither confirmed nor denied it. On Thursday evening, Alia held a question - answer session called #AskAlia with her fans on Twitter. It was hardly a surprise when one of the questions asked was about Alia's relationship with Ranbir. Alia's epic reply to this particular question will leave you ROFLing!

    Among a range of questions asked during the Twitter Q&A session, one cheeky fan asked, "Can we call you alia kapoor #askalia". The fan, whose name is Himanshu Kakani, was stumped when Alia replied, "Can I call you Himanshu Bhatt?". Alia and her wit!

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hit it off when they were shooting for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Alia has been dropping hints by posting pictures of the duo together. Their first public appearance as a couple was at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding earlier this year.

    Ranbir Kapor in an interview with GQ confirmed their relationship. Although Alia admitted on Koffee With Karan 6 that she is dating 'someone', she didn't drop any name. But her father Mahesh Bhatt in an in an interview with The Telegraph spilled the beans on Alia and Ranbir's relationship saying, "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir... he's a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out."

    The couple will be seen together on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie is set to release during Christmas in 2019. Alia's other upcoming releases are Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, in which she is starring opposite Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar's Takht, a multi-starrer with Ranveer, Kareena, Bhumi Pednakar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 4:37 [IST]
