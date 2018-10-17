 »   »   »  Amitabh Bachchan Had A Tough Time Learning Dance Steps From Prabhudeva!

Yesterday (October 16, 2018), the first song from Thugs Of Hindostan, Vashmalle got released and it has piqued the curiosity around the film! It was indeed a delight to watch Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan shaking legs together. However, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says his task on Thugs of Hindostan was made more tough by ace choreographer Prabhudheva, who gave him 'impossible' dance steps for the song Vashmalle.

Prabhudheva, who is known for his unique choreography, has directed Bachchan and his co-star Aamir Khan in the song. "Prabhudheva is an amazing personality. His dance movements and the way he performs is astonishing and then when he makes you dance to the kind of steps that he does it's impossible to create them. We went through several periods of rehearsals. I needed it most than the others," Bachchan said in a statement.



"We had all been struggling, me in particular, so hard with the song and we said let's just play the song and freak out so we just played the song and everyone just did what they wanted to do. I don't know if it was filmed or not but if it was I would love to see it because we went mad," he added.



The track has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani while celebrated lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Ace music composers Ajay-Atul have created this track.



Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. The YRF-produced film will release on November 8 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Credits - PTI

