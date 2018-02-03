 »   »   » Disha Patani BLASTS News Agency For Calling Her An 'UGLY KID'!

A leading news channel posted a collage of Disha Patani during her childhood days Vs today's persona on Twitter, but their caption did not go down well with Disha Patani at all. The caption read, "Can you believe how ugly Disha Patani looked once, see the contrast."
A furious Disha, posted the screenshot of the caption and collage and humourelsy trolled the news channel by saying, "You are absolutely right @news24tvchannel! Shouldve worn a beautiful gown and done up my hair n make up nicely before heading to my 7th std class. #sorryforbeinganuglychild P.s. you couldnt get a better breaking news than that?" Damn! She's boss level right, folks?
Disha Patani
A news channel posted this caption on their Twitter handle and Disha Patani lost her cool.
Ridiculous Caption
The caption was ridiculous and Disha Patani shot back with a caption that'll make you burst out laughing.
Boss Lady
Disha Patani's reply was total badass and she added a pinch of humour to her reply.
Daring Move
We're sure other Twitter handles will now think twice before posting ridiculous things about Disha Patani.
Baaghi 2
Disha Patani will next be seen in the action movie Baaghi 2 alongside Tiger Shroff.
The Prequel
Baaghi which released in 2016, ended up being a hit at the box office.
Hit Machine
We're sure even Baaghi 2 will end being a superhit at the box office.
Amazing Girl
Disha Patani is such a lovely girl, be it childhood or adulthood, she is always amazing!
Stand Up
It's good to see Disha Patani standing up for what she believes in, folks!
So Beautiful
Doesn't Disha Patani look so beautiful in this picture, peeps?
