 »   »   » Akshay Kumar & Sonam Kapoor Try Their Best To Educate Women In 'Hu Ba Hu'! Watch The Song Here

Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman' new song 'Hu Ba Hu' is out and the duo travel across the villages in their quest to educate women about menstrual hygiene and the use of sanitary napkins.

Watch the song below!



The song Hu Ba Hu states, "Jab ek ho raahein aur ek hi manzil, mil hi jaate hain safar mein aise log jo hote hain Hu Ba Hu (When people with similar goals meet, they end up having similar traits)."



Hu Ba Hu is sung and composed by Amit Trivedi and the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018. The movie is based on a real life story of a man from Coimbatore named Arunachalam Muruganantham, who provided affordable sanitary pads to women in his village.