 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor On Sridevi: Acting For My Mother Was Instinctive; It Was Like Breathing

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with recently released Dhadak. The movie got mixed reactions from the critics but the Kapoor girl was praised for her role in the film. During a candid chat with a leading daily, Janhvi talked about her family's reaction after watching Dhadak. She also spoke about her late mother Sridevi and revealed that her mom never gave her tips but she was a creatively fuelled person.
"She was such a creatively fuelled person, so emotional and sensitive. It was vibrant energy to have her around. Her knowledge of cinema and acting, I think, is unparallelled - she did 350 films from the age of four. Acting, for her, was instinctive; it was like breathing, not a textbook thing. She never gave me tips, but watching her was everything, even in daily life,'' Janhvi said.
Talking About Her Father She Said
''My father is a more creatively inclined producer; he gets very involved. From his perspective, I know what actors are like when they're behaving in a certain way, and how he needs to take care of technicians, how post-production is as important as pre-production and shooting."
I Have A Lot Of Sympathy For Producers
"Pura credit baki log lekey jaatey hain (others walk away with all the credit), actors, directors... because they were in front of the camera or just behind the camera. A producer is even more behind (in terms of visibility), lekin unka bahut bada haath hota hain (but makes a huge contribution to the project). About my father, I know how hands-on he is. So I have a lot of sympathy for producers and feel responsible."
Papa Told Me
"Papa told me that just because you're an actor and you're dealing with emotions and you're in front of the camera, it doesn't mean yours is the most important job. Everyone's job is important, everyone is doing their best. The most important thing is the film and nothing else.''
On Doing A Remake Of Sridevi's Film
"It's daunting to even think about it, as it's ten times more responsibility. I need to first prove myself to be deserving of such a great opportunity."
When Asked About Her Family's Reaction After Watching Her Debut Film
"Khushi was crying... She looked at me and said, ‘Why are you worrying?' and then started crying again. Papa actually saw the film a month ago, and as soon as the screening was over, he went to the temple. That night he came to my room and held me tight and started crying.''
