 »   »   »  Kangana Ranaut EXPOSES Vikas Bahl For Sexually Harassing A Woman: He Bragged About Having Casual Sex

Kangana Believes The Girl Who Was Harassed By Vikas Bahl

Kangana was quoted as saying, "Totally believe her, even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don't judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness."

Kangana Says Even She Felt Uncomfortable Around Him

"He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough.

I often told him off. He was scared of me but still every time we met socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair."

‘Now That Phantom Is Dissolved, Many Are Attacking Him’

"It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say, "I love how you smell K!."

I could tell something is wrong with him. I believe this girl. But what is sad is that now that Phantom has dissolved many are attacking him, even though the girl asked for help long ago."

Kangana Says She Supported The Girl The Moment She Learnt About Her

"That time the story was conveniently killed but I supported her at that time as well, you can see my media interaction during one of my brand endorsement interaction, I thought the movement would catch up but I was wrong."

Kangana Says Vikas Stopped Talking To Her

"At that time, Vikas had come to me with a script about a gold medalist from Haryana. When I supported the girl, he stopped talking to me, I didn't mind losing out on a good script and I never called him either I was determined to say what I felt was right. But the matter was pushed under the carpet and I didn't hear any updates about the same."

‘Attacking Powerless Men Won’t Begin A Movement’

"It's amusing after the news of Phantom dissolution many are finding the courage to attack him. Shame on such society! Go look at yourselves in the mirror bunch of cowards. Attacking powerless men won't begin a movement."

Kangana Concluded..

"Either we do it or we don't! Let's not be opportunists....if we are a shit society lets accept at least have that much honestly within yourself. Selective outrage will only serve as entertainment; this will just be tabloid gossip and nothing else."