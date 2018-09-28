English
Salman Khan Moves To Supreme Court Due To The Threat Calls He's Receiving For Loveyatri!

    Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveyatri has been the target of a certain group, the members of which had previously demanded the name to be changed from Loveratri, as they claimed that it is hurting their sentiments. And in accordance with this, the film-makers changed the name to Loveyatri recently. However, it seems like trouble has still not ended, as Salman Khan has moved to the Supreme Court due to the threat calls he's been receiving for Loveyatri.

    "Bollywood actor Salman Khan moved the Supreme Court alleging threats received for the movie 'Loveyatri'. CJI Dipak Misra has agreed to hear the matter later today," - (sic) tweeted ANI. The Chief Justice of India, Dipak Mishra, will be hearing the case.

    The fringe group that demanded the name to be changed is still not happy with the movie and they're now demanding the movie should cut certain scenes that is hurting their sentiments. Salman Khan's lawyer opened up by saying against the death threats to his client as, "They have offered a bounty."

    Loveyatri is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 5, 2018, and the movie is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and co-produced by Salman Khan under his home production SK Films.

