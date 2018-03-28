 »   »   » Tiger Shroff: After I Cut My Hair For Baaghi 2, I Couldn't See Myself In The Mirror!

Will Tiger Shroff Keep His Short Hair?

"As of now, I am happy with it, but I may have to change it depending on what my other films' requirements are."



Tiger Shroff Talks About Action & Dance Genre!

"I want to stick to my genre. I am happy with the space and the niche that I have carved out for myself. I am just four films old and I have created an identity, an impact in the action and dance space."



Working Towards Progress Is Not Easy!

"There is a lot of healthy competition and talent out there. How does one stand out? How do I differentiate myself from the rest? If a director has an action-and-dance movie in mind, why should there be another name? I want to be the first choice," said Tiger Shroff to DNA.



Making The Best Use Of His Talents!

"I work with that mentality. I'm playing to my strengths and looking for a strong storyline that allows me to decorate the film with my talent."



Upcoming Movie Student Of The Year 2

"Having said that, after Baaghi 2, I'll be moving on to SOTY2, which is completely opposite to what I have been doing. I'm not a one-man hero or a fighter here. I'm not flaunting my body and muscles."



A Complete Makeover In SOTY 2

"I've been playing the stereotypical hero so far, but with SOTY 2, I'll break into the chocolate boy-next-door space. I shall be looking younger, almost boyish, like a student. I'll be leaner as I'll lose weight for the role, and will be seen sans tanned make-up."



SOTY 2 Will Be A Change

"I will get into the urban multiplex space. Most of my films have been mass single-theatre, B and C-centre, kind. So, SOTY 2 is definitely a change for me," Tiger summed it up to DNA.

