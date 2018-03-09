 »   »   » Tiger Shroff Shoots The Helicopter Shot With Perfection!

The trailer of Sabbir Khan's 'Baaghi 2' looks quite promising with Tiger Shroff's high octane action sequences. The talented actor has pulled off the action scenes from the film with ease.

But the shooting for the action scenes from the film was not that easy. Helicopters were a major part of a sequence, which was being shot in the jungles of Krabi Island, Thailand.



One of the key scenes required two helicopters to fly close to each other and to get this done, there was a lot of planning required since it involved huge risk factor.



Tiger Shroff practiced the stunt for many days to perfect his timing and to shoot the sequence meticulously. Also, the makers had to wait for months to get permission for the shoot.



Meanwhile, his alleged lady love Disha Patani who plays his romantic interest too in the film was all prasies for Shroff Jr. Speaking about him, she had earlier said, "Tiger is like a perfectionist. He is a focused man and is someone who inspires me. Whatever he does, could be dance or action, he gives his 1000 percent. I have worked with him on an album and it was so hard for me to even stand next to him when he is dancing. He goes into a different zone and is very passionate. We are very good friends as well. So I think for us it will be easier to work together as we used to dance together. So there is certain kind of understanding that we have. I know for a fact that I have to really work hard to be able to match up to him or to be able to just stand next to him"



The sequel to the 2016's Baaghi, Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.



While the sequel hasn't even released yet, the audience is already rooting for the third installment.



There has been tremendous anticipation for the film from the audience. The first installment of the film which released in 2016 was a blockbuster hit, thanks to the high octane action sequences



Baaghi 2 trailer showcases the return of Ronnie played by Tiger Shroff as he sets out to find a small girl called Riya. The film also has Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.



Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March 2018.

