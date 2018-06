 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza & Arjun Kapoor Celebrate World Environment Day

It's World Environment Day today on June 5, 2018 and people across the globe are doing their best to protect mother nature so that the next generation can lead a peaceful and healthy life. The climate change is bringing us close to a natural disaster and our very own Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza and Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter and encouraged fans to conserve nature and reduce the use of plastic and other toxic items which do permanent damage to our home called Earth.

The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt took to Twitter urging people to stop using plastic bottles and use steel or glass bottles instead, to drink water. She also stated the fact that plastic bottles take around 450 years to decompose and that directly harms the environment causing severe damage and threat to life to the next generation. Also, around the world, several countries switch off lights for an hour on World Environment Day but that trend has not picked up in India yet. Check out the tweets from Bollywood celebrities below!

Kangana Ranaut's Unique World Environment Day Message Kangana Ranaut put a plastic bag on her head to highlight the damage that's being done to the environment and asked people to refrain from it. That was very cool of you Kangana! Alia Bhatt Tweeted "#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I'm now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too! #LetsCoexist @deespeak." Arjun Kapoor Tweeted "It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I've replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It's convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future." Aditi Rao Hydari's Message "Dee!! Thank you for taking up this wonderful initiative & for making sure we stay responsible always!" Dia Mirza Tweets; We Are Drowning In Plastic & Must Stop! "All those contesting Maharashtra Government's ban on #singleuseplastics I want to ask you, WHY? How can you NOT see the damage it's doing? Shouldn't you be responsible for the waste you generate? We are drowning in plastics. Our health, water, soil, seas, nothing is spared." Juhi Chawla Says She's Joining The United Nations To Combat Plastic Pollution "I am joining Rally for Rivers & United Nations to beat plastic pollution. Are you with me to try every bit to eliminate all single use plastic from our world? @rallyforrivers @UN @UninIndia."

