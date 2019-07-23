English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Assam Floods: Amitabh Bachchan Makes A Generous Donation Of Rs. 51 Lakhs To The CM’s Relief Fund

    By
    |

    The recent floods in Assam have devastated 30 of the 33 districts in the state, have left as many as 36 people dead, and 53 lakh people displaced. In the wake of this disaster, many Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt, have come forward to donate to relief funds, and also urge others to help in whatever way they can. On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan too joined the league and donated Rs. 51 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

    Assam Floods: Big B Donates Rs. 51 Lakhs To Relief Fund

    Bollywood's superstar, Amitabh Bachchan donated Rs. 51 lakhs to help out victims of the Assam flood. Appreciating the gesture, Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank Big B. He wrote, "We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support. @SrBachchan." (sic)

    Earlier, Akshay Kumar tweeted to announce that he would be donating Rs. 2 crores to the relief fund of Assam. "Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis. I'd like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund and to Kaziranga Park rescue. Appealing to all to contribute (sic)," he had written.

    Priyanka Chopra too, had taken to her social media to express her heartbreak over the news. "Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India. It's heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected," the actress had written.

    MOST READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Is A Risk Taker; Says He Doesn't Know What A 'Safe Script' Means

    More

    AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Read more about: amitabh bachchan
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 20:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue