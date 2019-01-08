Celebs Spotted: Deepika Padukone Dressed To Have Fun, Kunal Kapoor Spotted At Hakim Aalims

Ranveer's Quirky Fashion Sense Rubbing Off On Deepika

Deepika Padukone was snapped by our paparazzi today. She looked like she was dressed to have fun as she was wearing a cute white denim skirt with graphics reading ‘salty' and ‘drama. She wore a matching denim jacket with that and a white tank top, finishing up her look with red pointed toe stilettos. It looks like her hubby Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion sense is rubbing off on her too. Deepika and Ranveer were seen at the Simmba success party hosted by Karan Johar last night.

Aditya Roy Kapur In Casual Avatar

After we saw Aditya Roy Kapur leave from the gym, it looks like he headed to Hakim Aalim's salon. He was in a casual avatar wearing a black t-shirt and dark wash denims. Aditya will next be seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, starring alongside Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and others. Kalank is scheduled to release in April, 2019.

Kunal Kapoor Spotted At Hakim Aalim's

Kunal Kapoor was also spotted at Hakim Aalim's salon today along with Aditya Roy Kapur. Kunal looked like an absolute hunk wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage cargo pants and white sneakers. He was last seen in Ritesh Sidhwani's sports film, Gold last year. It has been reported that he will next be seen in Don 3.

Casual Chic Esha Gupta

Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta was snapped by our paparazzi today. She donned a casual chic look wearing a white graphic tee, black denims and a black jacket over it. She will next appear on the big screen in the popular comedy franchise Total Dhamaal. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, it is expected to release on February 22nd, 2019.

Camouflage Look Seems To Be Favoured Today

Kartik Aaryan was sporting a casual look today. He was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and blue denim finishing it up with a pair of shades and white sneakers, as he posed for the cameras. Kartik is rumored to be dating Ananya Pandey. This might be sad news to fans who hoped to see Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan together one day.