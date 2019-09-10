Hilarious Bollywood Memes On Traffic Challan Go Viral: Ajay Devgn Tops The List

The imposition of heavy fines on violators of traffic rules under the new motor vehicles act has netizens sharing funny memes over 'traffic challan' and it's going viral on the social media platforms. On July 31, Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that had provisions for stricter and heavier penalties for violations in order to improve road safety and it has been applicable pan India since September 1.

Among all the memes, Ajay Devgn's clip from his movie, Phool Aur Kaante has been topping the meme list and it will surely tickle your funny bones. Check it out here..

Traffic police- Aapka 25000 ₹ ka challan katega.

Me- trying to solve matter by giving 250 ₹.....

Traffic police-.........

Me-#Challan pic.twitter.com/WlqKdG1pGM — रोhit मिश्रा🇮🇳 (@shasta_memer_) September 10, 2019