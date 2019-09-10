Hilarious Bollywood Memes On Traffic Challan Go Viral: Ajay Devgn Tops The List
The imposition of heavy fines on violators of traffic rules under the new motor vehicles act has netizens sharing funny memes over 'traffic challan' and it's going viral on the social media platforms. On July 31, Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that had provisions for stricter and heavier penalties for violations in order to improve road safety and it has been applicable pan India since September 1.
Among all the memes, Ajay Devgn's clip from his movie, Phool Aur Kaante has been topping the meme list and it will surely tickle your funny bones. Check it out here..
#Singham ka bhi challan kat gaya🤣🤣 new #TrafficRules #Trafficviolation #TrafficFines pic.twitter.com/7wUbjwfm2L— Akkian Sanjeev (@coolnsexysanju) September 10, 2019
Traffic police- Aapka 25000 ₹ ka challan katega.— रोhit मिश्रा🇮🇳 (@shasta_memer_) September 10, 2019
Me- trying to solve matter by giving 250 ₹.....
Traffic police-.........
Me-#Challan pic.twitter.com/WlqKdG1pGM
Sir aapka 1 lakh hua🤣#Trafficviolation #TrafficFines #TrafficRules #uber #NirmalaSitharaman #G7Summit #SacredGamesS2 #sacredgames2 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/8OUpMdmJpP— MEME जनता पार्टी (MJP)🇮🇳 (@memejanta) September 10, 2019
When you purchase #iPhone11 and then traffic police cut #Challan #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gXmXLLMVfd— Navneet Nandan (@_navneetnandan) September 10, 2019
Me after paying challan.#rto #Challan pic.twitter.com/sdcFrVwIIr— OLD MONK (@OLDMONK_02) September 10, 2019
When Traffic cop catches me for #Trafficviolation and asks for #TrafficFine under #NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/bvKvnr4Ezr— The Joker (@cooljalz1808) September 4, 2019
CAT Question-— Tipi Tipi Top (@Tipi_Tipi_Top) September 9, 2019
Calculate the total challan amount?#challan #NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/JugOPSUC1Z
When you caught by traffic police now a days #Trafficviolation #TrafficFines pic.twitter.com/hns38n6caV— rajnican't nagare (@rajnican_t) September 5, 2019
When you are ready to pay the penalty but Traffic Police tells you the new challan amount:#TrafficFine #Trafficviolation pic.twitter.com/xGRKHoVQFP— Sashank Mishra (@imSashankMishra) September 4, 2019
#TrafficFine #Trafficviolation #NewTrafficRules— Radheshyam pattnaik (@RSpattnaik) September 4, 2019
When You Leave Your Helmet At Home.
Helmet : pic.twitter.com/QLXxf5tXc6