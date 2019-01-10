Kangana Ranaut & Ankita Lokhande Look Like Queens At Manikarnika Music Launch

Kangana Is Fit To Be Royal

Kangana Ranaut knows how to slay her look at every appearance. For the Manikarnika music album launch, Kangana looked royal in a golden saree with an elaborate statement neck piece. Kangana will be seen playing the titular role of Manikarnika in the movie. She also donned the director's hat for the movie. "There is nothing I love more than directing. Even though I don't get to wear make-up or look like my star self or get any special treatment. It is absolutely a worker's life to be honest, but there's something so amazing about this job that I don't know why people even consider this a job," she had said during the film's trailer launch.

Ankita Looks Gorgeous In A Black Ensemble

Ankita Lokhande, who will be seen playing the role of Jhalkari Bai, looked like gorgeous in a black ensemble at the music launch for Manikarnika. Ankita, who has till now worked only on TV series, will be making her film debut with Manikarnika.

Manikarnika's Song Vijayi Bhava Was Released

At the Manikarnika music launch, the team released a music video titled, ‘Vijayi Bhava'. In the song, Kangana can be seen displaying her sword fighting skills. Manikarnika's music album consists of 8 tracks, all of which are written by Prasoon Joshi. The music is composed by the genius trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Kangana Cleared The Release Date Confusion

Kangana Ranaut cleared the confusion regarding Manikarnika's release date. The makers of ‘Thackeray' had made it clear that they wanted a solo release for the film. But Pinkvilla quoted Kangana saying, "No one has told us to shift our release date and in fact, no one has approached us. It's a big window and I think two films can easily release. There was no pressure."