Kriti Sanon: When Aamir, SRK Or Salman Perform Special Songs, They Are Never Called Item Numbers

Calling Songs 'Item Numbers' Doesn't Give Out Good Vibes

"Why do people call these songs item numbers is something I really don't understand. It does not give out good vibes," Kriti was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Kriti Wants People To Be A Little Respectful

She further said, "They are simply dance numbers that add to the entertainment factor of the film. And these songs are loved by people. So why not be little respectful to those who are making these songs and also those who are a part of it."

Male Actors Never Have To Face The Brunt Of Such Tags, Questions Kriti

"When Aamir [Khan] sir, Shah Rukh [Khan] sir or Salman [Khan] sir perform a special songs in films they are never called item numbers. Then why changes when a female actor does the same? This mindset need to change."

Kriti Says Such Tags Are Necessary & A Bit Hurtful

"I was studying to be an engineer when modelling and acting happened. I realised midway that's my calling because I have always been creative. Also, dancing is something that I love. So be it any dance numbers, they're all really close to my heart, which is why this ‘item song' tag is a little upsetting. In the long run, I would like to do a dance film as well," she further added.