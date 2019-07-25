English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Gets Paid A BOMB For One Insta Post; BEATS Virat Kohli In Instagram Rich List 2019

    By
    |

    Grab your chair and take a seat as you will be shook to know how much Priyanka Chopra gets paid for each post on Instagram. The Instagram Rich List 2019 is out and Priyanka Chopra beats Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli to become the only Bollywood celeb to make it to the list. Surprised enough? Wait till you know how much PeeCee gets paid for her single post on Instagram.

    NEW PICS! Taimur Ali Khan CHILLS Like A Boss Baby On A Play Date

    We're Shook!

    Priyanka, who holds 19th rank in the list, is paid $271,000 per post. Yes, you read it right! For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive followers of 43 million and soon the lady will touch the 50 million benchmark.

    Who Topped The List?

    Kylie Jenner, who has 139 million followers on Instagram is paid $1,266,000 per post! Kylie is followed by Ariana Grande, who gets paid $996,00 per post and Cristiano Ronaldo, who gets paid $975,000 per post.

    Where Does Virat Kohli Stand?

    Virat Kohli, who holds 23rd position in the list, gets paid $196,00 per post. He's the only Indian celebrity from sports, who has made it to the list.

    Coming Back To Priyanka Chopra

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead role.

    For the unversed, TSIP has been already selected for Toronto Film Festival 2019. Priyanka had earlier shared the news and had written, "So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!"

    Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Moviegoers Hail Kangana-Rajkummar Starrer A Brilliant Thriller

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue