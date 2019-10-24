Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic On Visiting His Alma Mater St Columba's; See Pictures!

One Of The Students Who Met SRK Said...

"At first it all seemed like a joke until SRK stepped out of his car leaving us all amazed. He wasn't looking real for sure. It appeared to be his wax model," quoted a Hindustan Times report.

One Of The Students Broke Down On Seeing SRK

King Khan shook hands with them and hugged them. A student revealed, "One of our friends even started crying on seeing him up close. For us, it was very special."

The Students Did SRK's Signature Pose With Him

"We posed with him in his signature pose after he signed autographs for all of us and stayed for around two hours," said a student calling it a 'once in a lifetime experience'. Seen here in this picture is a student flaunting SRK's autograph on his school uniform.

SRK Even Interacted With The Students

During the interaction with the students, SRK revealed that he too used to bunk the classes. When a student revealed a rumour that has been echoing in the campus ever since SRK shot to fame after graduating from St. Columba's in 1985 that he was fond of the "Chemistry lab", the superstar replied, "No, I hated the chemistry lab, it's just a made-up story."