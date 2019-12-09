Star Screen Awards Red Carpet Pics: Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Brand New Avatar; Looks Wow

Deepika Padukone

Looking sizzling hot in a black ensemble, Deepika Padukone turned many heads at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2019. Deepika, who will be next seen in Chhapaak, can be seen sporting a new hairdo and boy, we're in awe of her.

Ranveer Singh

One of the most versatile actors of B-town, Ranveer Singh, who impressed us this year with his marvelous performance in Gully Boy, also graced the award night and looked every bit dapper.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan opted for a sexy outfit and gave us a good dose of fashion. Sara made her Bollywood debut last year with Kedarnath and then appeared in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who's currently elated with the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh also graced the award night and raised the oomph factor.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt snapped by the paparazzi while holding her award. The Raazi actress looked simply stunning in a Sabyasachi saree and we heart her look for the award night.

Shahid Kapoor

Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor looked 'oh-so-dapper' in a uber chic monochrome suit.

Ananya Panday

Just like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday also chose an all-black ensemble for an award night outing and happily posed for the media at the red carpet.

Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon who delivered two hits in 2019 - Luka Chhupi and Housefull 4, wore a sheer white bodycon gown at the Star Screen awards 2019 and looked scintillating.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was all smiles for the cameras as she posed in a gold down at the red carpet. The actress is currently elated with the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she plays a lead role alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Whose look did you love the most? Tell us in the comments section below.