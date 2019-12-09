Star Screen Awards Red Carpet Pics: Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Brand New Avatar; Looks Wow
We're here with the red carpet pictures from The Star Screen Awards that took place in Mumbai on December 8, 2019. Many Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, made their presence felt at the do. Among all, we're totally drooling over the new look of Deepika Padukone. Wanna see how she looks now? Scroll down!
Deepika Padukone
Looking sizzling hot in a black ensemble, Deepika Padukone turned many heads at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2019. Deepika, who will be next seen in Chhapaak, can be seen sporting a new hairdo and boy, we're in awe of her.
Ranveer Singh
One of the most versatile actors of B-town, Ranveer Singh, who impressed us this year with his marvelous performance in Gully Boy, also graced the award night and looked every bit dapper.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan opted for a sexy outfit and gave us a good dose of fashion. Sara made her Bollywood debut last year with Kedarnath and then appeared in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, who's currently elated with the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh also graced the award night and raised the oomph factor.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt snapped by the paparazzi while holding her award. The Raazi actress looked simply stunning in a Sabyasachi saree and we heart her look for the award night.
Shahid Kapoor
Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor looked 'oh-so-dapper' in a uber chic monochrome suit.
Ananya Panday
Just like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday also chose an all-black ensemble for an award night outing and happily posed for the media at the red carpet.
Kriti Sanon
Actress Kriti Sanon who delivered two hits in 2019 - Luka Chhupi and Housefull 4, wore a sheer white bodycon gown at the Star Screen awards 2019 and looked scintillating.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar was all smiles for the cameras as she posed in a gold down at the red carpet. The actress is currently elated with the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she plays a lead role alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Whose look did you love the most? Tell us in the comments section below.