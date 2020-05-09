Ajay Devgn Pull's Wife Kajol's Leg: 'Feels Like It's Been 22 Years Since The Lockdown Began'

Ajay Devgn Has This To Say About The Lockdown

The actor posted a black-and-white picture of himself with Kajol. The photo looks like a still from a movie set. Many fans speculated that the picture is from their 1995 hit film Hulchul. Ajay captioned his photo as, "Feels like it's been twenty two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback @itsKajolD."

Was Ajay Hinting At His Marriage With Kajol?

For those who don't know, Ajay and Kajol first met on the sets of Hulchul and later, tied the knot in 1999. The actress had earlier told Humans Of Bombay, "We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul - I was ready for the shot and asked, 'Where's my hero?' Someone pointed him out - he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set and became friends. I was dating someone at the time and so was he - I've even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed - it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it!"

When Kajol Opened Up About Hubby Ajay's Sense Of Humour

"Ajay doesn't like cracking jokes as such but his one-liners are mind-blowing. He has a great sense of humour and delivers his lines with a straight face," the actress was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Speaking About Work

Kajol shared screen space with Ajay Devgn in his historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She also starred in a short film titled Devi. Ajay's upcoming films include Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, Chanakya and Thank God. He will be also seen in a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR.