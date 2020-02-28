It's Official: Ajay Devgn To Star In Hindi Remake Of Karthi's Tamil Film Kaithi

We had earlier reported that Karthi's Tamil action-thriller, Kaithi is all set to be remade in Bollywood. While various speculations did the rounds about who would play the lead role, it's now confirmed that the makers have roped in Ajay Devgn for the film.

The Tanhaji actor took to his Twitter page to confirm the news and wrote, "Yes, I'm doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021." Check out his tweet here.

Film producer SR Prabhu also confirmed this recent development and tweeted, "We are thrilled to announce that @ajaydevgn will be playing the lead in @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorPic and @ADFFilms Hindi remake of #Kaithi. The film will release on February 12, 2021."

Speaking about Kaithi, the film revolves around an ex-convict who gets involved in a chase with criminals as he races against time to drive poisoned cops to the hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starred Karthi, Narain and Dheena. The Hindi version will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Producer SR Prabhu earlier told a leading tabloid, "Kaithi is a film with No Heroine, No Songs and a 100 per cent Action Genre. We're delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience to pan India".

Besides this, Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects include Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan and Chanakya. He will be seen in a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Devgn is also producing Rajkummar Rao's Chhalaang and Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull.