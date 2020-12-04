Akshay Kumar Gets Go-Ahead To Shoot Ram Setu In Ayodhya After Meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath?

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar Sought Permission To Shoot Ram Setu In Ayodhya

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, apart from discussing Yogi's proposal of building the biggest film city of the country in Noida, Akshay also sought permission to film Ram Setu in real locations in the state including Ayodhya.

The Makers Of Ram Setu Want To Kick Off The Film's Shoot By Mid-2021 In UP

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Set in today's India, it's the journey of the protagonist to discover if the Ram Setu is a myth or reality. Since Akshay and his director, Abhishek Sharma, want to present an accurate depiction, they want to shoot in real locations in the state, including Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. They want to kick off the film by mid-2021 in UP."

Akshay Kumar's Diwali Announcement

Akshay Kumar had announced his new film Ram Setu on the eve of Diwali this year. Sharing the first look posters, the actor had tweeted, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - Ram Setu. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali."