      Akshay Kumar Joins Nashik City Police To Launch Centralised Online Health System For Cops

      Akshay Kumar recently donated wrist bands to Mumbai Police to help detect COVID-19 symptoms, and now, he has joined hands with Nashik City Police to launch a centralized online health system, which will help track their health and symptoms.

      Akshay Kumar Joins Nashik City Police To Launch Centralized Online Health System For Cops

      Earlier, Akshay Kumar also donated smart bands to Nashik Police Officers, which will sync and collaborate with the online dashboard, that will provide vital health-related information of each and every police personnel at one glance. According to reports, the platform will record body temperature and pulse rate and help detect COVID-19 symptoms, so that immediate assistance can be provided to the officers.

      Talking about the online tracker system, Akshay Kumar said, "The commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy, and their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. We need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety during these unprecedented times. As this situation continues to persist, I believe technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently. The online health monitoring system will help the Nashik City Police monitor the health and fitness of their police personnel and take precautionary measures to keep them safe."

      Nashik City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil said that the police force is working for long hours and is dedicated in making sure its personnel are safe and healthy. He added, "With an online health monitoring system such as this, we can now monitor and capture the body vitals such as temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and take necessary steps to make sure our police force is healthy and fit."

