Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Disregard 'Home Quarantined' Stamp: 'What Kind Of Mentality Is This?'

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have been urging people to stay indoors and practise safe hygiene to avoid getting infected. The latest celebrity to make this appeal is Akshay Kumar.

Recently, the actor posted a video on Twitter where he advised his fans and followers to stay home, especially if they had just returned from a foreign trip and were advised to be under quarantine. In the same video, he even slammed people who chose to disregard the 'home quarantine' stamp given to them at the Mumbai airport.

Akshay said in the clip, "I'm at home and I hope you all are watching me from your respective homes, and if you are outside, then it is for some very important work. Right now, it is important for everyone to ask themselves, 'Is my going out necessary? Is my going out safe for myself and the people around me?' You must be thinking why I am asking so many questions. Let me tell you." (sic)

Hitting out at people who continue to go out despite getting the 'home quarantined' stamp, the actor added, "Those at the Mumbai airport, who have just returned and were declared 'low risk' after being tested for coronavirus, were given a stamp on their hand and asked to be in quarantine and maintain social distancing for two weeks as a precautionary measure. But believe it or not, despite getting the 'home quarantined' stamp, some of these travellers are not only going to different parts of the city but also the country. They are attending weddings, going on holidays, going to crowded places and parties. What kind of mentality is this? What are these people unable to understand?" (sic)

Akshay said that people must stay indoors, if they want to win the race against the virus. "Coronavirus is not on a vacation, it is working overtime and spreading at a rapid pace. It is ahead of us in this race but the race is not yet over. Coronavirus has not yet won the race and we still have a chance to come out ahead. We have to win this. If you are trying to win this race, then do not let the efforts of doctors, nurses, municipal corporations, government authorities, police and many others go in vain. This is the first-ever race in which the winner will be the one who will stay put. He will not only win the race himself but also make others win. We will either all win this race together or lose together," (sic) he continued in his video.

Lastly, he even praised the initiative of 'home quarantined' stamp and said, "This stamp that is being put by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) is a badge of honour because not only are you protecting yourself but many others. One who saves the lives of many must be respected. It is just for a few weeks, things will soon return to normalcy. Someone said after a lot of thought, 'Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (Staying alive is above all else).'"(sic)

Meanwhile, the release of Akshay Kumar's upcoming release, Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The cop film was supposed to hit the theatrical screens on March 24, 2020.

