Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans; Shares Pic With Abhishek, Aishwarya And Aaradhya

Last weekend, the Bachchans revealed that four of their family members have tested positive. While Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were isolated at Nanavati Hospital early on, reports state that the veteran actor has been recovering well. A day later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also revealed to have been tested positive for COVID-19. While the mother-daughter duo was permitted to quarantine at home, a few days ago they were also moved to Nanavati Hospital.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been active on social media assuring fans of the family's well-being. Earlier, he took to Instagram and shared a picture with the family. Thanking his fans across the globe for the support and positivity he wrote, "We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands ???????????????? .. in gratitude and thanks !"

In another post he wrote inspirational words for the frontline workers during the pandemic. He shared a poem by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and wrote, "Words from Babuji .. for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly , unselfishly to keep us protected : मैं हूँ उनके साथ, खड़ी जो सीधी रखते अपनी रीढ़। कभी नहीं जो तज सकते हैं अपना न्यायोचित अधिकार, कभी नहीं जो सह सकते हैं शीश नवाकर अत्याचार, एक अकेले हों या उनके साथ खड़ी हो भारी भीड़; मैं हूँ उनके साथ, खड़ी जो सीधी रखते अपनी रीढ़।~ HRB ." (I am with them, the ones who stand with stern back. Never with those who can leave their right, never with those who can bear the oppression, the tyranny, doesn't matter if alone or with a big crowd, I am standing with them who stand with stern back.)

According to reports, the four have been recovering well and could be discharged later this week. However, the news has not been confirmed by any officials yet. Amitabh Bachchan on testing positive for COVID-19 had shared on Twitter that he will share health updates with fans on the microblogging app twice every day.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra while Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in films like Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

