Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Mohabbatein As It Turns 20; Says Film Is Special For Many Reasons

It has been twenty years since the release of the Hindi blockbuster movie Mohabbatein, which boasted of a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and others.

Big B took to his Twitter handle to remember and commemorate twenty years of the movie. He shared a playlist of the movie and said that each song in it has been exceptionally made. He also wrote that Mohabbatein is special to him for many reasons, and is grateful for all the love the film continues to receive.

"The music of this film is a treasure .. The lyrics, the composition, each song is exceptionally made .. Happy to have been a part of this film. Relive the music," tweeted Amitabh, sharing a link to the film's playlist. Mohabbatein's music was composed by Jatin Lalit and its lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. The film's album became a best-seller in the 2000s.

In another tweet, Amitabh remembered one his most famous dialogue from the film and wrote, "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower."

Amitabh played a strict headmaster of an all-boys boarding college, who believes in tradition, discipline and is all about maintain a good reputation. When a music teacher played by Shah Rukh Khan brings light and excitement to the college, the two characters clash in their ideologies.

Mohabbatein also starred newcomers Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Preeti Jhangiani.

