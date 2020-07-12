Amitabh Bachchan Stable With Mild Symptoms Of Novel Coronavirus, Says Nanavati Hospital

Here's The Latest Update On Amitabh Bachchan's Health

The Public Relation Officer of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said in an official statement, "Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's Tweet

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that Amitabh and his son Abhishek underwent rapid antigen testing, after testing positive for COVID-19. He further revealed that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for COVID-19 will be out on Sunday.

Tope wished the father-son duo speedy recovery with a video message on Twitter, in which he said, "Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan underwent Antigen test and they have tested positive for COVID-19. Other family members including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also tested and their results will come tomorrow (Sunday). As Bachchan ji has specifically said in his tweet that all people who came in contact with him past five to seven days should get tested and quarantine themselves. I pray to god that Amitabh Bachchan Ji recovers from this soon."

The Rest Of The Bachchan Family Test Negative For COVID-19

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Novel Coronavirus antigen test result came negative last night, stated a report in Zee News. Their swab test reports are still awaited.

Meanwhile, Celebs Express Their Concern Over Amitabh-Abhishek's Health

As soon as the news of Amitabh and Abhishek testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, many celebrities from Bollywood as well as the South film industry offered their wishes for speedy recovery on social media.