Amitabh Bachchan Was Unable To Speak For Days After Coolie Accident; Wrote Notes To Jaya For Water!

Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Undergoing Tracheostomy

He wrote, "The skin and face ages .. the scars of surgical relevance show up deeper .. that line on the nostril .. a reminder of the days spent in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after the Coolie accident .. the pipes, well some of the many that were then inserted for survival , would be pulled out by me in my stupor and semi coma condition .. it irritated me .. so they found a permanent solution .. they stitched it to my nostril , so I could not pull it out .. and it, the scar has remained .. that scar below on the neck...the tracheostomy .. in those days the neck was cut and the life saving apparatus was inserted there .. the machine connected to it breathed for you .. you lost your voice till it was there.."

This Is How Big B Communicated

"If and when I was in a condition to say something, I had to either gesture or seek a paper to just about be able to write a few shaky scratchy words," he continued in his blog.

The Superstar Would Write Notes To Jaya Bachchan In Broken Bengali

Amitabh revealed that he would write notes to his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan in ‘broken Bengali', asking her for water and other things. "Mostly surreptitiously to Jaya in broken Bengali, asking her to give me a sip of water - forbidden by the doctors .. so the nurses and doctors would not understand .. it never worked .. they would find out," he wrote in his blog.

Do You Know This Trivia?

In the original script of Coolie, Amitabh Bachchan's character was supposed to die in the climax. However, after his miraculous escape from the jaws of death in real life, and seeing the raw emotions and support of the fans' prayers that Big B credits for his second birth, the makers changed the climax of the film and cancelled his death scene.