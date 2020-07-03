Amrita Rao Reminisces Her First Meet With Saroj Khan: She Was Very Strict; I Was Scared Of Her

Actress Amrita Rao, well-known for her films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na and Vivah, recalled her first meeting with Saroj Khan, who is no more with us, and revealed that even though she was scared of the veteran choreographer, she also felt blessed to be choreographed by her in her first film, Ab Ke Baras.

Saroj Khan breathed her last earlier today (July 3, 2020). The veteran choreographer, who choreographed many iconic songs, died due to cardiac arrest.

Coming back to Amrita, she told HT, "I consider myself lucky to begin my career with the best dance guru. The first flash of memory of master ji that comes to my mind is the dance rehearsal time for Ab Ke Baras (2002). She was very strict, I was scared of her and at the same time excited that the legend was choreographing me for my first movie. I remember she had complimented me during that time and said, 'Yeh ladki mujhe young Madhuri ki yaad dilati hai."

The Main Hoon Na actress further revealed how Saroj Khan used to reprimand her, if she would not perform the steps as per her expectation.

"She would say 'ladki kya kar rahi hai'. And I used be so petrified. On the last day of shoot in Switzerland, she held my hand and very warmly said, 'mujhe jab kisi pe pyaar aata hai na toh main pyar se ladki bulati hoon', these things always stay with you," shared Rao.

A Maestro Like No One: Saroj Khan's Unseen Pics With Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi & Others

Amrita also revealed that last year, she had met Saroj Khan at an award function and touched her feet. "She was so happy meeting me after so long. We couldn't speak much though, but had a brief conversation about life and work," shared Amrita, who is as devastated as other Industry peeps with the demise of Saroj Khan.