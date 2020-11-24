Bombay HC To Hear Kangana Ranaut's Plea Against FIR Alleging Communal Hate Speech
Kangana Ranaut had moved Bombay High Court on Monday (November 23) and filed a plea seeking to quash the FIR registered against her and her sister Rangoli Chandel. According to reports, Bombay HC will be hearing her plea against the FIR lodged against the sisters Kangana and Rangoli saying that they tried to create a divide between communities with their social media posts.
The FIR was registered by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawar Ali Sayyed in October. He alleged that the sisters were using their tweets to spread communal hate. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate ordered the Mumbai Police to investigate the case, post which Kangana and Rangoli were booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.
Kangana's Plea
On the other hand, the sisters in their plea urged the Bombay HC to stay the summons issued to them to appear before the Mumbai Police for questioning. They have also pleaded before the Bombay HC to direct the Mumbai Police to not take any coercive steps against them.
Kangana And Rangoli Have Been Summoned By Mumbai Police
Previously, summons were sent to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel to appear before the Bandra Police in connection with the case, but citing their brother's wedding they asked for a later date. Last week, Mumbai Police had issued fresh summons and an aide to appear for questioning in the case. Kangana was asked to appear at the Bandra police station on November 23 and Rangoli on November 24.
Kangana Ranaut Will Be Seen In Thalaivi
On the work front, Kangana has completed the workshops for her upcoming film Tejas, which is set to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Ranaut will also be seen in former Tamil Nadu CM late Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi, and action thriller Dhaakad.
