Bunty Aur Babli 2 To Resume Shoot With Song Starring 200 Dancers; Actors Want It Scaled-Down

Shooting For Bunty And Babli To Resume In August

In an earlier report, Filmfare quoted a source talking about the song sequence. The source said, "The song is one of the highlights of the film. After much deliberation, Varun and producer Aditya Chopra decided that shooting it within the premises, with a minimal crew, would be the best course of action. That way, they will have the advantage of a controlled environment, making it easier to adhere to the guidelines. The track will be shot in August once the permissions are in place."

The Film's Last Schedule Is Spending

Bunty Aur Babli 2's shoot was halted earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports suggested major chunk of the film had been already shot, and the team will resume work for the final schedule soon.

The Sequel Is Directed By Varun V Sharma

The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. The film directed by Shaad Ali went on to become a hit comedy, which is enjoyed by fans even today. The sequel however, directed by Varun V Sharma stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.