Chetan Bhagat Was Very Nervous When Sushant Singh Rajput Agreed To Sign Kai Po Che!

Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat reminisced about meeting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the latter agreed to sign Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! While speaking to an entertainment portal, Bhagat said that he was nervous for Sushant, because the film had riots, and Sushant had bet his life on his story.

Chetan told Bollywood Hungama, "I was very nervous when he agreed to do the film because the films had riots, and he was not even a romantic lead in the story. So, when I met him, I asked him why he agreed to do the film as a debut and he said that he used to read my novels during his engineering days."

He further added, "I was very nervous because Sushant had bet his life on my story. If that wouldn't have worked for him then I would have somehow managed since I do other things as well, but that wasn't the case for Sushant. But, Abhishek Kapoor made a fantastic film, it was a hit and Sushant became a star so I was satisfied."

Chetan Bhagat also spoke about Half Girlfriend and revealed he wanted Sushant to star in it, but owing to date issues, the latter couldn't do it, and Arjun Kapoor came on board.

"I even went to him with Half Girlfriend, he had signed it also but he had also signed some other film. There was a big clash of dates but he chose to do the other film which I believe was Raabta. I also spoke to him about Revolution 2020, but that didn't work out since I got busy with other books. We might make the film but if he were here then I would have definitely wanted Sushant to do the film."

In the same interview, Chetan Bhagat also said that when people told him, he will be blacklisted after the 3 Idiots controversy, it was Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput who saved him.

He said, "Sushant also got launched in the film so in a way we both owe each other a lot. I was devastated when I heard the news of his death, Abhishek used to tell me that we were like his mother who birthed his career in Bollywood."