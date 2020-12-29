Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Hints At Simmba 2 With BTS Picture With Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh has returned back to sets for his upcoming film Cirkus with Rohit Shetty. The actress has been sharing snippets of his look and now, has also shared a new appreciation post for the Simmba filmmaker. Both seem in high spirits on the sets of their new film.

In the BTS picture, Ranveer can be seen goofing around while Rohit Shetty is busy giving directions on a walkie talkie. The picture also features a clapperboard revealing it is from the sets of Cirkus. The caption read, "Cirkus ke set pe Simmba 2 ki fielding! ?" hinting that the action-comedy released in 2018 might actually get a sequel.

Earlier, the actor had also shared another picture from the sets. In both the posts, Ranveer can be seen flaunting his signature moustache. It is unclear if the actor will be seen in the same avatar in Cirkus. Take a look at the picture,

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film set to be a follow up in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, was going to release in 2020 but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, Cirkus will be his third collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Before joining hands for the film Simmba, they had also worked together on a high-end advertisement. The film recently completed two years of its release.

Celebrating the occasion, Ranveer shared an appreciation post for Rohit Shetty. He wrote in the post, "AAYA POLICE ?￰ﾟﾏﾻ‍♂️?!!! Two years of my first foray into hardcore commercial cinema with the Undisputed KING of the Box-office, one & only BOSSMAN @itsrohitshetty. Ek hi toh hai ! ?￰ﾟﾒﾪ? Thank you Boss for embracing me into your Team, teaching me the ropes, and giving me an everlasting and cherished film that I am most proud of ! ❤️?￰ﾟﾙﾏ? #love #gratitude"

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83. He will also appear in Sooryavanshi for a cameo alongside Singham star Ajay Devgn.

