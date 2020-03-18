    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus Lockdown: Akshay Kumar Keeps Daughter Nitara Busy As Wife Twinkle Khanna Tries To Write!

      Akshay Kumar is known to be quite a busy actor. The actor is always on his toes as he wraps shooting for his films in the shortest time possible. However, lately, the Mission Mangal actor is spending some quality time at home with his family owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

      Recently, his wife Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her hubby keeping their daughter Nitara busy as she struggles to focus on writing. The father-daughter duo are seen sitting in the garden area of their house.

      Twinkle captioned the adorable picture as, "Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don't talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwriting spotisthebathroom."

      A few days ago, the actress had shared a picture of herself and Akshay chilling together in their house garden amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

      Last week, she had shared a picture from her reading sessions with Nitara and wrote, "Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy,to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time,was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona."

      With respect to work, Akshay's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release in cinema halls on March 24, has been postponed owing to theatre lockdown because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Besides this movie, the superstar's upcoming releases include Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.

