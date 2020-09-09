Dia Mirza, Hansal Mehta, Renuka Shahane & Others Condemn Demolition Of Kangana Ranaut's Property

B-town celebrities including, Dia Mirza, Hansal Mehta, Apurva Asrani, Renuka Shahane and Anupam Kher reacted to BMC's sudden action on Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, and criticised BMC for demolishing her property.

Actress Dia Mirza wrote, "I don't agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also slammed BMC's move and wrote, "Questions to BMC after their 'prompt' demolition of illegal structures. Can they show equal promptness in clearing illegal parking lots all over Andheri West? Can they show same promptness in fixing roads and filling potholes?"

Actress Renuka Shahane, who had earlier criticised Kangana's comment on Mumbai, also slammed BMC's move and wrote, "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"

Apurva Asrani, who doesn't share cordial equation with Kangana also spoke in her support and tweeted, "Sorry, but this is vindictive, esp under Lockdown. If you disagree with Kangana Ranaut's statements, please counter her with words. As someone who loves Bombay & who thought her likening it to POK was in poor taste, it seems like the Shiv Sena is hell-bent on proving her right."

Actor Anupam Kher also slammed BMC and wrote, "ग़लत ग़लत ग़लत है !! इसको bulldozer नही #Bullydozer कहते है। किसी का घरोंदा इस बेरहमी से तोड़ना बिल्कुल ग़लत है। इसका सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव या प्रहार @KanganaTeam के घर पर नहीं बल्कि मुम्बई की ज़मीन और ज़मीर पर हुआ है। अफ़सोस अफ़सोस अफ़सोस है।"

For the unversed, the entire war between Kangana and Maharashtra government started when the Queen actress compared Mumbai to PoK, and irked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut with her outrageous statement.

