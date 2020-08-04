'Did Alia Bhatt Tie Rakhi To Ranbir Kapoor?' Trolls Shame The Brahmastra Couple Over Their New Pics!

Alia Gets Trolled Mercilessly

While Alia has been staying mum on the ongoing debate over nepotism, yesterday, the actress got trolled mercilessly for stepping out with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, Alia joined the Kapoors for a lunch on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, and was seen posing for pictures with Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. Looks like, her pictures didn't go down well with the netizens.

'Did Alia Tie Rakhi To Ranbir?'

Comments like "Did Alia tie rakhi to Ranbir?" and "Can't she leave Ranbir alone for a second?" were posted on Alia's pictures, shared on social media.

Kareena shared a few pictures from the Kapoor Khandaan's lunch, wherein Alia was also seen in the frame.

Alia Gets Trolled For Several Reasons

Apart from attending Kapoors' lunch, Alia also received backlash for stepping out and celebrating a festival amid all the controversies happening around her father. A netizen wrote, "What else can we expect from her. After all, she's Bhatt's daughter."

A few netizens also slammed Alia for trying too hard to portray her relationship with Ranbir 'strong'.

Alia Keeps Herself Calm & Composed

Despite all the hate and negativity coming her way, Alia has been keeping herself calm.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2. Unfortunately, her upcoming film also received flak from the netizens, and even before its release, the film was boycotted by them.