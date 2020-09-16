Did Taapsee Pannu Drag Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt's Court Cases While Defending Rhea Chakraborty?

Taapsee Says She Doesn't Know Rhea

Taapsee told India Today, "In this particular case, as I have always maintained, I really didn't know her at all. I still don't know her. The only problem I had was the kind of unfair trial that was happening and the kind of judgement that was passed on her."

Did Taapsee Hint At Salman Or Dutt?

Taapsee further added, "It's not that before we haven't had criminals from other industries or people being caught for doing something wrong from other industries. Even in our industry, for that matter. We have had a couple of big stars being caught, but the way this girl went through the media trial and physical harassment at some places, it was something very shocking and something I couldn't hold back. I had to speak up without even knowing anything about her."

We wonder if Taapsee is hinting at Salman or Dutt when she said 'a couple of big stars being caught'.

Swara Had The Same Opinion

A few days ago, even Swara had shared a meme wherein Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan are seen walking out of or going inside jail without any media chaos, whereas Rhea is being mobbed my the paparazzi. She had captioned the post as, "But don't bring gender into it! #whatwerefusetosee." Swara was highly criticised for sharing that meme on her Twitter page.

Coming Back To Taapsee...

Taapsee also said that there are people who probably have just written Rhea off in their mind before the court or the investigative agencies have given their verdict. She further added that they want to force this opinion in everyone's head, which she thinks is wrong.